Well-known police officer Sarah Everard was cleared for controlling the vigil – BBC Newsnight





Metropolitan police officer Sarah Everard acted “appropriately” at a vigil in south London earlier this month, a police guard found. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The forces received strong criticism after the women had handcuffs and removed the crowd from Clapham Common. A report said there was little communication between officers at the event but their response, including Covid restrictions, has been “measured”. The findings shocked some who believed that the treatment of women who protested that night was excessive, even violent. What impact will this have on some women’s confidence? Will those in positions of power who were quick to condemn the conduct of the police accept the findings of the report or fight against it? Published by Newsima’s Sima Kotecha. Along with Emily Maitlis are Sir Peter Fahy, a former Constable of the Manchester General Police and Anna Birley, one of the organizers of the Clapham Vigil. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source