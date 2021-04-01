Global leaders are uniting in an urgent call for an international pandemic agreement





The 25 heads of government and international agencies are coming together for an extraordinary joint call

The new treaty would mean the high-level political action needed to protect the world from future health crises The international community should work together “on a new international pandemic preparedness and response treaty” to build a stronger global health architecture that will protect future generations, world leaders said. comment published today in several newspapers around the world. “There will be other pandemics and other major health emergencies. No government or multilateral agency can address this threat on its own, ”the leaders said in their article. “The question is not if, but when. Together we need to be better prepared to predict, prevent, detect, assess and respond effectively to pandemics in a highly coordinated manner. The COVID-19 pandemic was a sharp and painful reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe. “ The main goal of the new international pandemic preparedness and response treaty would be to foster a comprehensive, multisectoral approach to strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics. This is an opportunity for the world to come together as a global community for peaceful cooperation that extends beyond this crisis. According to the article, the treaty would “be rooted in the constitution of the World Health Organization, attracting other relevant organizations crucial to this endeavor, supporting the principle of health for all. Existing global health instruments, especially International Health Regulations, would be the foundation of such a treaty, providing a solid and proven foundation on which to build and improve. “ The comment was signed by JV Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji; Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand; António Luís Santos da Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy; Klaus Johannis, President of Romania; Fight Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Angela Merkel, German Chancellor; Charles Michel, President of the European Council; Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece; Month Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea; Sebastian Pinera, President of Chile; Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica; And from Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Cyril Ramaphos, President of South Africa; Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago; Evaluation Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands; Belt Saied, President of Tunisia; Macky Sall, President of Senegal; Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain; Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway; Alexander I’ll teach, President of Serbia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Volodymyr Green, President of Ukraine Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization. Media note: Journalists are invited to attend a virtual conference this morning, Tuesday 30 March at 10:00 Central European Time (Geneva time), focusing on a proposal for an international pandemic agreement, to be held together with The President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel, and the Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Join the WHO press conference: https://who-e.zoom.us/j/94949272803 Password: 758892 By phone: Webinar ID: 949 4927 2803 Numeric password for phone: 758892 Available international numbers: https://who-e.zoom.us/u/aeeIxqQYmZ

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos