The government-mandated report says there is no evidence of institutional racism in the UK





The committee on race and ethnic inequality has caused quite a stir, and maybe that’s what the government wanted. Campaigns against racism and Labor are furious. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The report contains several recommendations for closing racial inequality, but found no evidence of institutional racism and concluded that the UK should act as a model for other “white majority” countries. He says racism remains an issue, but things like geography and socioeconomic background had a “more significant impact” on life choices than racism. Is he brave or light? Unusually, the government allowed us to speak to the lead author of the report before publishing the 258-page document. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source