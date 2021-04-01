Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 5.0-22 km north of Las Ovagas, Minas Province, Neuquen, Argentina, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 1:09 pm (GMT -3)





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 5.0 at a depth of 125 km

Mar 31 16:19 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 9 minutes.

Update Wednesday, March 31st 2021, 16:27

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Las Ovagas, Minas Province, Neucin, Argentina

Earthquake 5.0 March 31 1:09 pm (GMT -3)

A moderate 5.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Las Ovagas, Minas Province, Neuquen, Argentina. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake struck Wednesday March 31, 2021 at 1:09 PM local time at medium depth 125 km. The strength of the earthquake may have softened its great relative depth below the surface, making it feel weak in absolute terms. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. EMSC, which listed it as a 4.9-magnitude earthquake. Cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt include Las Ovgas (population 1,300) located 22 km from the epicenter, Andacolo (Bob. 2,600) 44 km, Barrancas (population 1,100) 81 km away, Chos Malal (population 11,700) 81 km, Buta Ranquil (population 2,200) 88 km, Coihueco (population 7,300) 92 km, and El Huecu (popup 1400) 96 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: March 31, 2021 16:09:43 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 1:09 PM (GMT -3) Size: 5 Depth: 125.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 36.8 ° S / 70.82 ° W (Minas County, Neuquen, Argentina) Nearest volcano: Resago (40 km / 25 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 22 km (14 mi) NW Las Ovgas (population: 1,310) -> Watch earthquakes Nearby! 44 km (28 mi) northwest of Andacolo (population: 2,630) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 81 km (50 miles) west of Barrancas (population: 1,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 81 km (50 miles) NW of Chos Malal (Pop: 11700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 88 km (55 mi) west of Buta Rankwell (Population: 2,220) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 92 km (57 mi) ESE of Coihueco (Provincia de Punilla, Ñuble, Chile) (population: 7350) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 96 km (60 mi) northwest of El Huikou (Population: 1,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 341 km (212 mi) northwest of Neuquen (population: 242100) – -> See nearby earthquakes! 372 km (231 mi) south of Santiago de Chile (Santiago Metropolitan, Chile) (Population: 4,837,300) -> See earthquakes nearby! 564 km (351 mi) southwest of San Luis (population: 1 84,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clouds scattered 19.7 ° C (67 ° F), humidity: 31%, winds: 2 m / W (3 knots) from S Primary data source: GFZ (German) Research Center for Geosciences) Rated output energy: 2 × 1012 Joules (554 MWh, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) More information

Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource5.0125 km Chile-Argentina border area GFZ4.5156 km BIO-BIO, CHILEEMSC 4.5144 km49 Km Al E De San Fabián, ArgentinaGUG (USA Chile) 4.5143 km Molly – Biological Border Zone, Chile, Argentina USGSUser reports on this earthquake (4)

Puente Alto (358.5 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible: No transmission (reported through our app) 378.9 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible (reported through our app) Rosario, Santa Fe (1024 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Don’t feel (reported through our app) San Martin de Los Andes (371.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / No hair: I didn’t feel (reported through our app)

Please check back later as we gather more data. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

