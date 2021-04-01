Medical device warning no. 2/2021: Counterfeit vaccine COVID-19 BNT162b2





Warning Summary This WHO medical device warning applies to the counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine identified as “BNT162b2” detected in Mexico in February 2021 and recently confirmed as counterfeit to the WHO. The counterfeit product was delivered and administered to patients outside of approved vaccination programs. This counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine may still be on the market in the region and may continue to be offered to patients outside approved vaccination programs. A laboratory analysis of the content of counterfeit products is pending and this alert will be updated as soon as the results are available. The original COVID-19 BNT162b2 vaccine is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in persons over 16 years of age. The use of native vaccines against COVID-19 should be in accordance with official guidelines of national regulatory authorities. Counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines pose a serious risk to global public health and pose an additional burden to vulnerable populations and health systems. It is important to identify them and remove them from traffic. It is confirmed that the product identified in this warning is counterfeit on the grounds that it intentionally / fraudulently represents the identity, composition or source of: The real manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 confirmed that it did not produce the product.

Batch number and expiration dates are fake.

Glass vials and labels differ from the original vials of COVID-19 BNT162b2 vaccine. Table 1: Products subject to WHO Medical Device Alert no. 2/2021 Advice to regulators and the public The WHO is calling for greater vigilance within the supply chains of countries and regions that could be affected by these counterfeit products. Increased vigilance should include hospitals, clinics, health centers, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies and all other suppliers of medical devices. All medical devices must be obtained from authorized / licensed suppliers. The authenticity and physical condition of the product should be carefully checked. If in doubt, seek advice from a healthcare professional. If you own the above products, do not use them. If you have used these products or have experienced an adverse reaction / event if you have used them, it is advisable to seek medical advice immediately from a qualified healthcare professional and to report the incident to the national regulatory authorities / National Pharmacovigilance Center. National regulatory / health authorities are advised to notify the WHO immediately if these products are detected in their country. If you have any information regarding the production, distribution or supply of these products, please contact WHO World Surveillance and Monitoring System over it [email protected] Table 2: Photographs of products subject to WHO Medical Device Alert no. 2/2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos