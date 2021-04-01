Earthquake information: Light Mag. Earthquake 3.0-20 miles southeast of Reading, Shasta County, California, USA, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 11:03 pm (GMT-7)





An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale at a depth of 3 km

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes 20 miles southeast of Redding, California, United States late at night

The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 3.0 earthquake occurred just 8 minutes ago 20 miles southeast of Reading, California, United States. The earthquake struck at a very shallow depth 1.6 miles below the epicenter near Reading, Shasta County, California. United States of America, Late at night Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11:03 pm local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The center (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 3.0 earthquake as well. Include cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor was probably felt, Shingletown (population 2,300) located 8 miles from the epicenter, Anderson (pop) 10,200) 13 miles, Cottonwood (3,300) 14 miles, and Bella Vista (2,800) 15 miles. In Redding (91,600, 20 miles), Lake Shasta (10,200, 22 miles), Lake Shasta (10,200, 22 miles), and Red Bluff (pop 14,100, 22 miles), it probably didn’t feel By an earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Date and time: April 1, 2021 06:03:39 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 11:03 PM (GMT-7) Size: 3 Depth: 2.6 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter : 40.46917 ° N / 122.04733 ° W (Shasta, California, USA) Nearest volcano: Lassen (46 km / 29 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 14 km (8 mi) west of Chingletown (population: 2,280) -> Watch nearby earthquakes ! 21 km (13 mi)) E of Anderson (Shasta County) (Population: 10,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 25 km (15 miles) south of Bella Vista (population: 2,780) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 32 km (20 mi) ESE from Redding (Population: 91,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22 mi) south of Lake Shasta (Shasta County) (Population: 10,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22 miles) south of Lake Shasta (pop: 10,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 36 km (22 mi) from Red Bluff (Tehama County) (Population: 14,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) northwest of Chico (Population: 90,300)) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 87 km (54 miles) northwest of Heaven (Population: 26,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 215 km (134 miles) northwest of Sacramento (Population: 490,700) -> See nia rby quakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear sky 11.3 ° C (52 ° F), humidity: 47%, winds: 2 m / s (4 knots) from primary data source: United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated issued Energy: 2 x 109 joules (554 kWh, 0.477 tonnes TNT equivalent) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource3.02.6 km14km W of Shingletown, CA, USAUSGS2.823 kmNORTHERN CALIFORNIA, USAEMSC User reports on this earthquake (20)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

30.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V): A strong blow shook the building and shocked me and my guest. Keep vibrating for about 30 seconds apparently.

Chingletown, California (12 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s: He was lying in bed on the second floor of our A-frane and the bed, teacups, etc … the house seemed to vibrate / vibrate too.

Rancho Cucamonga / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds: I felt the slight vibration while in bed. My cats didn’t freak out, so I thought it wasn’t a big deal.

Nantucket Drive Redding, CA / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds: 11:03 pm 3/31/21, I heard a deep rumble coming, then I felt and heard it through our house, and I heard a creaking through the house Upstairs, the cabinet handles seemed to clatter, 3-4 seconds.

Flushing / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, Vibration / Very short: I heard the rumble first like a big truck coming into the street, then it felt like the house shook as if something hit it and the glassware in the cabinets started coming up together and

21.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / I don’t feel: I didn’t feel it but it explains all the dogs’ barking.

North Redding (28.3 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / A complex movement that’s hard to describe: the vibration and noise felt like something knocking on the window beside the bed

Lake Shasta (32.5 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Palo Cedro (18.2 km W NW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / Very short: Felt one slight jolt with clotting noise.

49 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short

Palo Cedro, CA / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / Very short: A short, sharp jolt that made the house squeak, but nothing else followed.

Oak Run, CA / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Clank, vibrate: I felt a gust of wind shaking home

California redness / very weak vibration (MMI II) / hard-to-describe complex movement / 2-5 seconds

Redding CA / Light shaking (MMI IV)

Shingletown, California. / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single head projection / 1-2 sec

Reading california / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short

635 Alamine Dr. Redding CA / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 1-2 sec

Flushing / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, Vibration / Very Short: I was sitting upstairs and felt a slight jolt, I wasn’t sure an earthquake yet.

Reding CA / MMI IV / Single Side Shake / 1-2sec

Reading, CA / MMI IV

