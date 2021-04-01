Campaigns criticize the UK government’s race report – BBC Newsnight





A report commissioned by the government to put the anti-minority system "no longer" in the UK has been accused of ignoring the concerns of black and ethnic minority people.

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Inequality has said that family structure and social class have had a greater impact on people’s lives than race. Campaigners have said the blame for the difference lies with individuals and families. And Labor has accused the government of underestimating institutional racism. Newsnight political director Nick Watt reported. Along with Katie Razzall are Samir Shah, a member of the Race and Ethnic Disparities committee, Calvin Robinson of the Policy Exchange, Labor MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy and journalist Nadine Batchelor-Hunt. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

