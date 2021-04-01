Uncategorized
Metropolitan police officer convicted of being a member of a neo-Nazi group
Ben Hannam was accused of being a member of the banned far-right National group PC. He was also convicted of lying and requesting forms to join the police in his application and having documents for knife fights and explosives. Hannam has been working as a test officer for the Metropolitan Police for almost two years before being revealed through a database of users of a far-right online forum. .
