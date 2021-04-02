Protesting farmers in India have no end – BBC News





Three new laws that will significantly change the way Indian farmers organize themselves and do business have sparked one of India’s biggest protests. Several rounds of dialogue between the government and farmers have not overcome the blockade. Since November, tens of thousands of protesting farmers have been camping on highways outside Delhi. They say the new law will give the private sector a greater role in agriculture and will hurt revenue. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#India #IndianFarmers #BBCNews.



source