Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Samuel Kasumu has left in the wake of the backlash against the race
Downing Street has stressed that the departure of its oldest black adviser Samuel Kasumu has nothing to do with the reception against yesterday’s report by the government on the race. Some academics who thanked the report for their participation pointed out that they did not participate in the writing today. Some doctors have warned that his findings could endanger the lives of ethnic minorities. .
