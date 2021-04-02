Is Louisiana really located in an “earthquake zone?”





Therefore, the recent Louisiana earthquake was nothing. 3.0 on the Richter scale is a simple measure of severity. A few people in the Blanchard area felt a slight earthquake, which is basically the equivalent of being in a car when starting the engine, but there were no reports of damage, let alone injury.

Here’s what KEEL News reported earlier on Thursday:

There was an earthquake in our area while you were sleeping. The US Geological Survey says the quake measured 3.0 on the Richter scale, which is a very mild earthquake. It happened at about 2:30 on Thursday morning.

But what about the history of earthquakes in our state. Could Louisiana ever be hit by an earthquake similar to California, let alone hot spots like Indonesia or Haiti, where Louisiana is southeast of the new fault line just to the west?

From wafb.com:

While Louisiana is not considered to be of high risk and has not experienced seismic activity anywhere close to the magnitude that occurred recently in Chile or Haiti, there have been a handful of large earthquakes in the state. Two of the largest fault lines run through Baton Rouge.

Earthquakes were felt in the state due to large earthquakes, although not for more than two centuries. A number of devastating earthquakes struck the United States in 1811 and 1812, with their epicenter in the New Madrid region. These were some of the largest earthquakes the United States had ever seen, and the impacts were across northern Louisiana and all the way to southern parts of the state, including New Orleans. Since 1843, the United States Geological Survey has reported that more than 40 earthquakes have been felt in or around Louisiana.

What are the chances of a major earthquake? Again from wafb.com:

According to the report, the New Madrid region remains “the region most likely to cause earthquakes that could affect Louisiana.” Since 1843, the report cites more than 40 earthquakes felt in or around Louisiana.

So, it appears that although the chances are slim, earthquakes, though small, are becoming more and more frequent. The last aftershock felt in our region occurred in May 2012. From ktbs.com:

People all over Ark-La-Tex woke up their homes shaking this morning. Calls were coming into our newsroom from Thimpson, Texas to Grand Cannes, Louisiana. They all say they woke up to the shaking of their homes. According to Shreveport’s National Weather Service and the USGS website, the initial magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook the area at 3:12 a.m. and centered around Thimpson, Texas.

So, despite its long earthquake history, Louisiana has relatively little destructive seismic activity, which somehow looks just fine. As any Louisiana resident will tell you, the annual threats of hurricanes and tornadoes are more than enough to deal with.

