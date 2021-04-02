Scottish election: Sturgeon refuses to work with Salmond and commits to Covid poll





Nicola Sturgeon has said he wants to start a public inquiry into his government’s response to the pandemic this year. Covid is the first political leader in the UK to set a deadline for an investigation. Boris Johnson has so far held out calls for a commitment to a date, and Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford has said it should happen “when we are behind the pandemic”. Ahead of the Scottish parliamentary elections next month, the SNP leader has spoken out against the pandemic and resistance to working with his former tutor, Alex Salmond, who became an enemy. .



