Japan ended the use of the term “aftershock” 10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake





The meteorological agency has stopped using the term “aftershocks” to refer to strong earthquakes occurring in areas around the epicenter of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, which devastated northeastern Japan.

When aftershocks less than 5, the fifth-highest on the Shindo seismic scale in the country, or higher occurred in areas designated as the aftershocks zone of the 2011 earthquake, the agency indicated that they were the aftershocks of the 2011 earthquake, which were measured. Up to 7, the highest on the shindo scale.

The decision to avoid describing such earthquakes as aftershocks came as it became difficult to make clear judgments on this issue, 10 years after the tremendous tremor, and also due to the occurrence of earthquakes of magnitude 7 to 8 times frequent along the coast. Japan Trench off the coast of eastern Japan.

But the agency will continue to disclose data about earthquakes that occur in the aftershocks region because the impact of the magnitude 9.0 earthquake lasted for more than 10 years.

“I want people to prepare for possible strong earthquakes and tsunamis, regardless of whether they are aftershocks or not,” an agency official said.

The Dependencies are a rectangular area with an area of ​​about 600 km north-south and 350 km east-west, covering coastal areas from Aomori Prefecture to Chiba Prefecture, as well as marine waters east of the Japan Trench.

On February 13 this year, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Fukushima Prefecture, with a magnitude of 6, the second highest on the Shindu scale. On March 20, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake measuring 5 degrees over the Miyagi Prefecture adjacent to Fukushima City.

