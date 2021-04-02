Everyone over the age of 45 has the right to own an Indian Covid jab – BBC News





India has launched its third phase of the world vaccine against Covid-19. The country on Thursday vaccinated people over the age of 45. The first two actions were aimed at front-line staff and those over 60 years of age. India aims to deploy 250 million people by the end of July, but experts say it needs to take more pace to meet the target and stop the spread of the virus. Video of Anshul Verma Subscribe HERE please http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source