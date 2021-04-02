Earthquakes in Louisiana? Yes, it is a thing. Here is the date. | News





Do you think Thursday’s earthquake near Shreveport was rare?

It was. But not entirely.

While you may think of Louisiana as more of a magnet for hurricanes than earthquakes (especially southern Louisiana), it is not entirely uncommon for a pelican state to vibrate from time to time.

The United States Geological Survey, which tracks these things, lists seven earthquakes in Louisiana since 1930 that registered 0.5 or more on the Richter scale. But expand your search to areas near Mississippi, Texas, Arkansas, and the Gulf of Mexico, and the list grows to more than 40.

This includes the earthquake that occurred in December 2005 in southern Livingston Parish, in the area near the French settlement. August 2010 Shaker in the Clinton area.

A resident of Blanchard told a reporter from the KSLA that she heard cabinet doors knocking.

What about New Orleans, you ask? (Aside from when Alvin Camara parked the long way during the Superdome’s Saints?)

In July 1987, the Associated Press reported that a physicist at Loyola University said his seismograph had recorded the earthquakes felt by people at 4:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the area around Irish Bayou. However, the AP story indicated that the US Geological Survey only reported one “local” earthquake that day, about 30 miles south of Eureka, California.

And it’s not just actual earthquakes that can trigger reports from people in nervous about earthquakes.

In November 1994, a number of people in Algiers and the parishes of Saints Tammany and St. Bernard told various authorities that they had felt earthquakes.

Earthquake? The National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado said nothing was detected by our instruments.

Suspected Perpetrator: A possible sonic explosion caused by a group of aircraft flying from Naval Air Station in Bell Chase.

