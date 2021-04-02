The emotional intelligence of music – Jacob Collier





Jacob Collier is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter. He first became known through his viral videos on Youtube before signing with Quincy Jones ’management company. At just 26 years old, he has just won his fifth Grammy. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He talks to Krishnan about why he thinks it’s important to push the boundaries of music, the future relationship between technology and music, and why the best music is coming. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

