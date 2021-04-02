“I’m delivering 320 packages a day”: Pressure to Target Amazon Shipping – BBC Newsnight





Amazon's UK sales increased by 51% in 2020 – with revenues of € 20 billion – as pandemics accelerated consumers to the online economy. But how much pressure has the high demand put on its drivers?

Amazon is one of the most valuable public companies in the world, and the pandemic has pushed profits even further. But what about the people who deliver the Amazon package? Shipping drivers told Newsnight that they deliver 75% more packages during the pandemic without extra pay per day. They have reported no toilet interruptions, have been on shifts for more than 10 hours a day, and feel the pressure to drive safely to maintain an application-controlled goal. Is our comfort worth it? Newsnight's Policy Editor, Lewis Goodall, reported. An Amazon spokesperson told BBC Newsnight: "At Amazon, we are proud to go further than most to ensure that drivers accept their mission. Our sophisticated guidance technology plans delivery routes, advises when to take a break and drivers don't take too many packages. they make sure they pick up and drive."

