Blocking the U.S. Capitol due to an outside security threat





The U.S. Capitol is blocked because law enforcement reported a shooting and an individual entered a vehicle with two police officers. “(U.S. Capitol Police) is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point (Constitution) Avenue when someone entered a vehicle with two USCP officers. The suspect has been arrested. Two officers are injured. All three have been taken to hospital,” the USCP said in a statement Friday. . A senior congressman and a U.S. Capitol police source told CNN that after the driver of the vehicle entered a barricade on Constitution Avenue, the driver exited the vehicle with a knife. The USCP responded by shooting the suspect and taking him into custody. An email from the U.S. Capitol Police, obtained by CNN, confirmed this sequence of events. In the email, police officers from the capitol shot the suspect after he hit the barricade and left with a knife in his hand. The suspect is under arrest – breathless and conscious – and has been taken to hospital. Two officers were also injured, and one is being transported to hospital by the USCP. #CNN #New.



