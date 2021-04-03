4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Reykjavik, Reykjavikborg, metropolitan area, Iceland / Volcano Discovery





Saturday, April 3, 2021 01:31

01:31 AM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

4.2 Earthquake 3.6 kilometers south of Fagradsviel, Iceland, Apr 3, 2021 1:11 a.m. (GMT +0)

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake near Reykjavik, Reykjavikborg, Capital Region, Iceland, was reported just 16 minutes ago by the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which is the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.4 kilometers below the epicenter early morning on Saturday April 3, 2021 at 1:11 a.m. local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. By many people in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Grindavik (popup 2900) located 9 kilometers from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. In Vojar (population area 1000) located 13 km from the epicenter, Rikyanspir (population 2000) 20 km, Hafnarfjordur (population 26,800) 28 km, Garðabaer (population 11,400) 30 km, Kopavogur (population 31700) at 32 km, Seltjarnarnes (population 4,300) 34 km, and Reykjavik (population 118,900) 35 km away. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake had a very weak tremor include Mosfellsbaer (population 8,700) located 43 km from the epicenter, and Mosfellsbaer (8,700 inhabitants) 43 km away.

Date and time: April 3, 2021 1:11 a.m. (GMT +0) local time (April 3, 2021 01:11 GMT) Size: 4.2 Depth: 5.4 km Latitude / Center longitude: 63.87 ° N / 22.28 ° W (Iceland

