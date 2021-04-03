



The Minneapolis Police Department’s chief homicide detective said after putting on handcuffs it was “completely useless” to kneel on George Floyd’s neck, saying “if your knee is on someone’s neck – that could kill him.” Lieutenant Richard Zimmerman, head of the murder division for more than 12 years, testified on Friday that Derek Chauvin’s actions violated the policy by putting pressure on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes while the man was wearing handcuffs. Police are not trained to kneel on a person’s neck, he said. “Putting the person on the wrist, the level of threat goes down,” the lieutenant told jurors at Chauvin’s murder trial. “How can that hurt?” he asked, adding that “what hurts you is very low.” Keeping people handcuffed and in a prone position “reduces breathing,” he said. Asked by prosecutor Matthew Frank if he has ever been trained to kneel on a person, Zimmerman said no. “If your knee is on someone’s neck – that could kill them,” the lieutenant said. At that moment Chauvin raised his head to the defensive table and glanced at Zimmerman. The devastating testimony of the department’s top official came on the fifth short day of the testimony at a close-up hearing. Judge Peter Cahill sent the jury home early because the trial was scheduled. Testimony begins again on Monday. Zimmerman said Chauvin’s actions are “unsolicited” and “not absolutely necessary.” “You have to remove them from your chest,” the veteran researcher said at one point. “If you’re lying on your chest, that makes it even harder to breathe.” Zimmerman was the signatory of an open letter last year in which Minneapolis officials condemned Chauvin. With the interrogation, Zimmerman agreed that the unconscious can become a fighter when he is resurrected, kicked, and surrounded. Defense attorney Eric Nelson showed that police have changed significantly since Zimmerman got his training. He tried to draw attention to Zimmerman’s limited experience as a researcher compared to an official patrol. Although he is not trained to use the knee in the neck of a suspect, Zimmerman told Nelson that officials fighting for his life are allowed to use reasonable and necessary force. #CNN # News #Chauvin.



