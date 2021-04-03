A passenger train carrying rails in Taiwan killed at least 50 people





A busy passenger train carrying 490 people has derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens more. An eight-car train bound for Taitung veered off the tunnel rails north of Hualien on Friday morning, and several cars hit the wall of the tunnel, the government-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported, according to firefighters. Firefighters said the train driver was among the dead, and at least 69 survivors are being treated at several hospitals in nearby Hualien County. Some of the dead are still awaiting identification, the government added on Friday, but authorities believe they have removed all those trapped in the wrecked wagons of the train. Officials said a French citizen was killed in the accident, and two Japanese citizens and a Macau citizen were among the injured. #Taiwan #CNNInternational #WillRipley.



source