4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Larissa, Larissa, Thessaly, Greece.

Saturday, April 3, 2021, 20:25

20:25 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Earthquake 4.5 April 3 11:05 pm (GMT +3)

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported a magnitude 4.5 earthquake in Greece near Larissa, Larissa, Thessaly, just 6 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred late on Saturday night, April 3, 2021 at 11:05 PM local time at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. By many people in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Synoikismos Prosfygon (pop up 120) located 2 km from the epicenter, Giannoli (population 7900) 9 km, Larissa (population 144,700) 10 km, Trnavos (population 10,800) 11 km, and Ampelona ( Population 6000) At 13 km, the earthquake should have been felt like a slight jolt. A weak tremor was probably felt in Karditsa (population 32,800) 45 km from the epicenter, Trikala (popup 61,700) at 47 km, Nea Ionia (population 32,700) at 61 km, and Volos (86,000) at 63 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update size and depth if this changes and follow through even if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more direct updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Earthquake data:

Date and Time: April 3, 2021 11:05 PM (GMT +3) local time (April 3, 2021 20:05 GMT) Size: 4.5 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 39.64 ° N / 22.3 ° E (Nomos Larissis, Thessaly) Primary data source: GFZ

