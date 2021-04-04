The suspect in the US Capitol attack was shot dead by police – BBC News





One policeman has been killed and another is in hospital after an attack on the U.S. Capitol. The attacker said he drove a car into a barricade and then set it up with a knife. He was shot dead by police. They named Indiana as Noah Greene. According to senior officials, the attack does not appear to be related to terrorism. Reeta Chakrabart is presented in the BBC's Ten News newspaper by North American editor Jon Sopel.

