Cheshire was rocked by several earthquakes in the past year





While many parts of the world live in justified fear of a devastating earthquake at any moment, the United Kingdom does not.

Residents of Japan, New Zealand and the Mediterranean have experienced deadly tremors on a fairly regular basis.

The majority of earthquakes in the UK are too small to be felt because the UK does not sit on the fault line between tectonic plates.

However, people in the UK feel between 20 and 30 earthquakes each year, according to UK Geological Survey data, with hundreds of smaller earthquakes recorded by sensitive devices.

The Richter Scale is the universally recognized numerical scale for measuring the oscillation of a seismograph, usually the measure of damaging earthquakes is higher than 5.5.

The British Geological Survey said: “A magnitude 4 earthquake occurs in Britain approximately every two years. We experience approximately 5 magnitude every 10-20 years.”

Research indicates that the UK’s largest potential earthquake is around 6.5 ”.

The scientists added, “The driving forces of earthquake activity in the United Kingdom are unclear. However, they include regional compression caused by the movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates, and the rise resulting from melting ice sheets that covered many parts of Britain thousands of years ago.”

The largest known British earthquake occurred near the Dogger Bank in 1931, with a magnitude of 6.1.

Fortunately, it was 60 miles offshore but was still strong enough to cause minor damage to buildings on the east coast of England.

A number of earthquakes have been centered in Cheshire – Here we take a look at some of the most recent local seismic activities.

February 15, 2021

Just six weeks ago, an earthquake was recorded near Winsham.

It struck after 6 am at a depth of 11.6 kilometers and was 0.7 on the Richter scale – very unlikely to be felt by anything other than sensitive seismic instruments.

January 20, 2021

Earlier this year, as Donald Trump was preparing to leave the White House, an earthquake struck near Knutsford.

The shaking occurred at 8.55 am at a depth of 15.1 kilometers and it was 1.9 on the Richter scale – this was too deep to be felt, but someone unperturbed by surrounding factors such as noise, wind and a shallow earthquake might feel a magnitude of 1.9. Engine vibrations.

July 24, 2020

Last summer, an earthquake struck near Winsford.

The earthquake was 7.7 kilometers deep and had a magnitude of 0.8, so it is unlikely to wake anyone from their sleep before dawn after it struck the area at 6.38 am.

Here’s the latest news from the CheshireLive newsletter

Do you want to register to receive these stories straight to your inbox? It’s free and means you’ll never miss the most important Cheshire news of the day

You can register here

Not registered but want to try it?

You can read a preview of our newsletter today here

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos