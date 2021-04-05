Earthquake Relief, Swimming Pools, Politics & Lady of the Lake News – Lake Cowichan Gazette





Welcome to Lake Flashback. Reporter Sarah Simpson has been combing old newspapers with the help of the Katza Station Museum and Archives so we can move your memory, give you that feeling of nostalgia, or just chuckle, as we take a look at what was making headlines this week at Lake Cowichan in years past.

This week around Lake Cowichan …

Since 10 years

Earthquake and tsunami relief in Japan was a top concern for students during a fundraising campaign in the first week of April 2011, according to the Lake Cowichan Gazette.

“Residents of Lake Kushan area demonstrated their love for Japan, on Sunday, April 3, by donating $ 1,269.02 during a fundraising campaign to sell sausages in Country Grocer.

“There were many more than I thought there would be,” said Justin Carlo, one of the lead organizers. “It was very successful.”

“Many of the students who participated in the Hot Dog fundraising are part of a group of local delegates who plan to travel to Ohtaki / Date City, the Japanese sister of Lake Kuishan, in July. During their visit, they plan to transfer the money they collected to the mayor of Otaki, who in turn will give it. For those in need, as a result of the recent earthquake / tsunami; probably those in the hardest-hit area in Japan’s Sendai.

Also a decade ago, the Lake Cowichan Gazette reported that campaign banners for the May 2, 2011 federal election appeared across the city.

“Hoping to be re-elected in the Nanaimo-Cowichan race, which includes the Lake Cowichan region, NDP MP Jean Crowder, who is contesting Conservative candidate John Curry and Green Party candidate Anne-Marie Benoit. The Liberals declared Brian Fillmore their candidate for the local ride.”

25 years ago

“Resignation of the Chair of the Independent Election Commission” came in the headline from the front page of the April 3, 1996 Lake News.

“In an emotionally charged meeting, the Economic Development Committee last week unfortunately accepted the resignation of its long-standing chair, Dennis Laforge, and criticized letters to the Council and CVRD asking them to meet together and decide on how to fund the EDC. The Independent Constituency Committee members expressed their dismay at their funding cuts. Sharply. Ron Smith, the Economic Development Officer for their employees has been cut in half. The Board, which previously provided $ 20,000 per year from a $ 60,000 budget from the Economic and Social Development Commission, has reduced funding this year to $ 10,000.

The Lake News on April 3, 1996 also had a status report on a possible community gathering.

According to writer Susan Lowe, Mayor Earl Darling said the November referendum on Cowichan Lake Pond is too early. He was responding to figures provided by CVRD, which illustrate the cost breakdown for the collector.

“I do not support holding a referendum at this time because I will not leave behind a large debt burden for years to come, when I leave my position,” Darling said, noting that the construction costs of the complex are very high as well as a heavy tax burden.

It’s safe to say from the lack of a pool in the community that we all know how this turned out.

40 years ago

There was loud drama at the Lady of the Lake meeting, Lake News reported four decades ago today.

The April 1, 1981 edition reported a “startling response” after members of the local Lady of the Lake Committee learned of a rule change that rendered the 1981 Lake Kuishan candidate ineligible to attend the Miss Lake Contest.

Kiwanis’ spokesperson, George Webster, told a public meeting of the Lake Days Committee that The Lady of the Lake 1981 would instead receive another “special” award such as a vacation trip.

“A change of rules by PNE officials could have spoiled the chances of the current Lady of the Lake, Bender Ray, to appear at the annual Vancouver Fair, but the Kiwis have received assurances from officials that the rules will be waived for this year only to accommodate those communities that were surprised by them.”

The rule change was that candidates had to be selected within the 12 months prior to the August competition date.

“In the case of Pinder Rai, her ascent was more than 12 months before the 1981 PNE Miss Pageant, which would have technically meant that she wasn’t her, but the girl chosen this year would have been the eligible participant.”

Ultimately, Rai represented the community in PNE and her successor was awarded a “special” award.

