Earthquake information: Light Mag. Earthquake 4.3-7.7 km east of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Zihuatanejo de Azueta, Guerrero, Mexico, Sunday, April 4, 2021, 11:26 pm (GMT -5)





A magnitude 4.3 earthquake at a depth of 30 km

April 5 04:47 UTC: First to report: EMSC 20 minutes later April 5 04:56: Data updates from SSN in use

Updated Monday, April 5, 2021 04:51

A moderate-magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes 8 kilometers east of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Mexico late at night

Earthquake 4.3 April 4 11:26 pm (GMT -5)

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred just 24 minutes ago about 8 kilometers east of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Mexico, and the quake struck at a somewhat shallow depth of 30 kilometers below the epicenter near Ixtapa Zihuatanejo , Zihuatanejo D. Azueta, Guerrero, Mexico, late at night Sunday April 4, 2021 at 11:26 PM local time. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. It caused no major damage, but probably many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak tremors were probably felt in La Quebradura (District 97) located 1 km from the epicenter, El Coquiolol (with a population of 6,900 people) 1 km away, and Colonia Aeropuerto (population 1,600) 4 km away, Ixtapa Zihuatanejo (population 67,400) 8 km, San Jose Ixtapa (Barrio Viejo) (population. 8,700) 16 km, San Jeronimeto (population 6,800) 17 km, Ixtapa (population 9,000) 17 km , And Petatlan (population 21,700) 26 km VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update size and depth if these changes change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: April 5, 2021 04:26:53 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Sunday, April 4, 2021 11:26 pm (GMT -5) Size: 4.3 Depth: 30.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 17.65 Degree N / 101.48 ° W (Zihuatanejo de Azueta, Guerrero, Mexico) Nearest volcano: Paricutín (Michoacan-Guanajuato) (220 km / 137 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 1 km (0 mi) WSW of La Quebradura (Population: 97 Watch earthquakes nearby! 8 km (5 mi) east of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo (Population: 67,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 19 km (12 mi) ESE from Pantla (population: 3,920) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 26 km (16 miles) west of Petatlan (Population: 21700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 31 km (19 mi) southeast of Lagunelas (Population: 1,410) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 51 km (32 miles) southeast of La Union (pop: 3240) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 59 km (37 mi) northwest of Papanoia (Population: 3510) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 77 km (48 mi) northwest of San Luis San Pedro (population: 4,240) -> Watch nearby earthquakes 210 km (130 mi) west of Chilpansengo (Population: 187,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 317 km (197 miles) southwest of Mexico City (Population: 12,294,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 24 ° C (75 ° F), humidity: 64%, winds: 2 m / s (3 knots) from primary data source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Rated outgoing energy: 1.8 x 1011 Joules (49.4 MWh, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT). Further information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 4,330 km7 Km Al ESTE De ZIHUATANEJO, GRO, Mexico SSN 4,330 km Guerrero, Mexico User reports on this earthquake (2)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

7.4 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / single head projection / 2-5 sec

AZCAPOTZALCO, cdmx / No hair

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos