Thousands of people reported feeling a 6.1-magnitude earthquake east of the Eastern Cape





GeoNet / supplied

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes the eastern Cape on Monday night.

More than 7,800 people have reported feeling a magnitude 6.1 earthquake at Te Ararua in the East Cape.

The 33-kilometer-deep earthquake – which struck around 7.37 pm – was recorded by GeoNet as “moderate”, with its epicenter 120 kilometers northeast of Te Ararua.

This comes after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake off the east coast on March 5, which triggered a tsunami warning.

On Monday, GeoNet said after a major earthquake, such as the one a month ago, “We expect more earthquakes in the region, some of which could be felt on a large scale.”

The National Emergency Management Agency posted on Twitter at 8:30 pm, there was no risk of a tsunami from the earthquake.

People as far away as Kerikeri reported feeling weak and shaky, and there were some “extreme” reports in Taupo and Hawk Bay.

The majority of Kiwi residents said they felt the earthquake was either “mild” or weak.

GeoNet earthquake forecasts as of March 24 stated that it is “unlikely” – between a 25-35 percent chance – that there will be one or more M6.0 to M5.9 earthquakes over the next 30 days, with between 0 and 2 events. Expected in this range.

The initial recording stated it was a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, but has since been updated on GeoNet.

The ROV was brought under the sea to help research the tsunami and earthquake hazards posed by the Hikurangi subduction zone off the eastern coast of the North Island.

Earlier on Monday, more than 2,700 people reported feeling a magnitude 3.2 earthquake in Christchurch.

The earthquake struck the city of Lyttelton at about 5.52 pm and was at a depth of 8 km.

There was also a 1.4-magnitude earthquake 15 km east of Taupo, which caused an “unnoticed” shaking, also at 7.37 pm, according to the GeoNet website.

