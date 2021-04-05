Rap fight with Cuban dissidents – BBC News





A rap and reggaeton played by a group of well-known Cuban musicians has angered the government of communism. The song, which has been viewed more than four million times on YouTube, explodes the island's dire economic situation. The title 'Patria y Vida' or 'Patria and Life' plays on one of Fidel Castro's favorite revolutionary slogans 'Patria or Death'. Havana has described the artist as a mercenary and released his pro-revolution song in response, albeit with little success. Produced by Will Grant, Colm O'Molloy and Greg Brosnan.

#BBCNews #Cuba.



