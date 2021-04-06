Watch a video of a World War II naval ship found at the bottom of the Philippine Sea





The world’s deepest known ship, the destroyer of the U.S. Navy in World War II, has been completely mapped and filmed by a U.S. crew. The ship, USS Johnston, is at a depth of 21,180 feet (about 6,500 meters) in the Philippine Sea. Its location is known, but it is the first time a crew member has been able to map and film the entire site of the debris. Caladan Oceanic, a U.S. private company that focuses on ocean expeditions, credits the March 31 shipwreck. His research vessel, the DSV Limiting Factor, was able to study the wreck, which was 100 meters deeper than before. he thought, sitting in the dark more than four miles below the surface of the Pacific. The founder of Caladan Oceanic is Victor Vescovo, a former U.S. Navy commander who has long had a passion for visiting some of the most difficult places in the world. He has a record for being the first person in history to be at the top of every continent on the world, both at the poles and at the bottom of every ocean. With a survey of the USS Johnston, Vescovo reached another milestone – completing the deepest sinking of ships in history. He was in control of the limiting factor that occurred in two eight-hour segments over two days. #IvanWatson #CNN #NewDay.



