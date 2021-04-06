An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale 42 miles southwest of Eureka, California, USA / VolcanoDiscovery





See also: monthly reports

Monday, April 5, 2021, 20:47

20:47 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

3.5 earthquake April 5 1:27 pm (GMT -7)

The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.5-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Eureka, Humboldt County, California, just 9 minutes earlier. The earthquake struck at noon on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM local time at a shallow depth of 10.7 miles. The exact size, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismic Center (EMSC) which also listed the 3.5 magnitude earthquake, includes cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt in Ferndale (population 1,400) located 27 miles from the epicenter, and Río Del (pop 3400) 31 miles. In Fortuna (population 12,000, 32 miles), Humboldt Hill (located 3400, 37 miles), Eureka (27,000, 42 miles away), Bayside (inhabited by 17,100, 48 miles away), Arcata (pop. 17,800) , 49 miles), and McKinleyville (15200, 53 miles away), he probably didn’t feel the earthquake.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and time: April 5, 2021 1:27 PM (GMT -7) local time (April 5, 2021 20:27 GMT) Size: 3.5 Depth: 17.2 km Latitude / Center longitude: 40.3 ° N / 124.64 ° W (N Pacific, California, United States) Preliminary data source: USGS Previous News New Zealand was relatively safe from the devastating earthquake that struck earlier today off its coast. The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.0-magnitude earthquake in the United States near Elphin Cove, Honah-Angon, Alaska, just 11 minutes ago. The earthquake occurred on the morning of Monday, April 5, 2021 at 9:42 a.m. local time at a depth of a few miles. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Read all … 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 Summary: 5 earthquakes 6.0+, 22 earthquakes 5.0+, 161 earthquakes 4.0+, 559 earthquakes 3.0+, 1,142 earthquakes 2.0+ (1889 total) … Read all A 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred only 12 minutes ago 48 km west Tumbes, Peru, the Institute of Geophysics of Quito National Polytechnic (IGEPN) reported. … Read all A 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred just 13 minutes ago 26 kilometers southeast of Gangtok, India, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos