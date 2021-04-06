Uncategorized
Boris Johnson calls for caution when he announces the next steps in the blockade of England
The Prime Minister has confirmed that England will move forward with the next step in the blockade within a week – it will allow shops, hairdressers and outdoor pubs and restaurants to reopen. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
But he has warned people not to calm down – Europe’s third wave of infection clearly shows the dangers of the pandemic. Johnson also put his faith behind more massive tests, with two quick tests a week in England to be offered from the end of this week. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]