Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 4.6-29 km south of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:54 am (GMT +2)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Apr 6 08:58 UTC: First to report: EMSC 4 minutes later April 6 09:01: Volume recalculated from 3.5 to 4.6. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 17.0 to 5.0 km (10.6 to 3.1 miles). Corrected the epicenter location of 42 km (26 mi) southeastward … [show all] … April 6 09:03: The depth of the hypocenter’s center was recalculated from 5.0 to 2.0 km (3.1 to 1.2 miles). Epicenter location corrected 7.1 km (4.4 mi) towards ENE 6 April 09:05: Epicenter location corrected 4.1 km (2.5 mi) towards SW 6 April 09:11: Hypocenter depth was recalculated from 2.0 to 10.0 km (1.2 to 6.2 miles). Epicenter location corrected 5.6 km (3.5 mi) toward S.6 April 10:49: Epicenter location corrected 5.6 km (3.5 mi) toward WSW.

Update Tuesday, April 6, 2021 09:03

4.6 magnitude earthquake near the Croatian city of Zagreb

4.6 April 6 earthquake 10:54 am (GMT +2)

Just 9 minutes ago, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Zagreb, Croatia. The tremor was recorded on the morning of Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM local time, at a very shallow depth of 5 km below the surface of the Earth, and the event was presented by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the first seismic center. Earthquake reporting agency, based on preliminary seismic data, nearly everyone in the epicenter area was assumed to feel the earthquake on a large scale. May cause light to moderate damage. Moderate shaking may have occurred in Gradac Mali (region 140) which is located 1 km from the epicenter. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Sisak (population 35,700) located 26 km from the epicenter, Velika Kladusha (population 19,300) 34 km away, Prijedor (population 36,300) 49 km away, Velika Gorica (population 35,100) 52 km away Km, Karlovac (population 46,800) 59 km away, Cesvet (population. 52,400) 64 km away, Dongi Grad (population. 37,000) 65 km away, Zagreb (population 699,000) 65 km, and Stungevk (41,300) 67 km away How many. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 6, 2021 08:54:20 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 10:54 a.m. (GMT +2) Size: 4.6 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 45.2 ° N / 16.22 ° E (Sisak-Moslavaka, Croatia) Nearby towns and cities: 4 km (2 mi) southeast of Pristik (Sisačko-Moslavačka) (Population: 76) -> See nearby earthquakes! 32 km (20 mi) southwest of Sisak (Sisaku) -Moslavačka) (Population: 35700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 33 km (20 mi) east of Velika Kladusa (Unsko-sanski kanton, B&H Federation, Bosnia and Herzegovina) (Population: 19,300) -> See earthquakes nearby! 34 km (21 mi) northeast of Kazen (Unsko-sanski kanton, B&H Federation, Bosnia and Herzegovina) (Population: 21,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 46 km (29 mi) northwest of Prijedor (Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina) (Herzegovina) (Population: 36,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) southeast of Velika Gorica (Zagrebka) (population: 35,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) south of Sisvette (city) Zagreb) (Population: 52,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) southeast of Donggrad (city of Zagreb) (population: 37,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) SSE of Zagreb (City of Zagreb) (population: 699,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 73 km (45 mi) SSE of Stenjevec (Zagreb) (Population: 41,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: snow 0 ° C (32 ° F), humidity: 93%, wind: 2 m / s (4 knots) from primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Rated power: 5 × 1011 Joules (139 MWh, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size depth Source site 4,610 km CROATIAEMSC User reports for this earthquake (19)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Petringa / Low Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 s: Lagana ljuljanje | One user found this interesting.

SISAK / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds: lagano i dugotrajno njihanje | One user found this interesting.

232.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

31 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 2-5 seconds

68.8 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible (reported through our app) 58.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Do not feel (reported through our app) in Terenga (27.6 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds (reported with our app)

Sisak / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Budapest (337.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

37.9 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 1-2 sec

Zagreb (67.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 sec

Zagreb (51.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Novi grad / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

22.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Tringa (26.9 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / clanking, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Zagreb / ​​weak vibration (MMI III) / clank, shake / 2-5 sec

26.5 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 seconds (reported with our app)

SISAK / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

Karlovac / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 2-5 seconds

