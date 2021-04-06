Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.6 – Ansavo earthquake, 49 km west of Miragoane, Departmen de Niépce, Haiti, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 1:22 a.m. (GMT-4)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

April 6 05:41 UTC: First to report: EMSC after 19 minutes April 6 05:44: Volume recalculated from 4.7 to 4.6. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 8.0 to 2.0 km (5 to 1.2 mi). Epicenter location of 5.4 km (3.3 mi) corrected toward WSW April 6 06:35: The epicenter depth was recalculated from 2.0 to 10.0 km (1.2 to 6.2 mi). The epicenter position was corrected at 4.4 km (2.8 mi) towards S.

Update Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 05:48

An average earthquake of 4.6 strikes near Miragoane, County de Miragoane, Niepce County, Haiti

Earthquake 4.6 April 6 1:22 am (GMT-4)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a 4.6-magnitude earthquake in Haiti near Miragoane, Miragoane County, Niépce County, just 26 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early on Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021 at 1:22 a.m. local time at a very shallow depth of 2 km. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The survey that recorded the 4.6 magnitude earthquake also showed, and based on the preliminary seismic data, many people probably felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Saint-Louis du Sud (Pop. 1500) located 21 km from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. It was probably felt by the city of Aquin (population 5,200) located 25 km from the epicenter, Miragoan (89,200) 49 km away, Tejwave (117,500 inhabitants) 72 km away, and Les Angeli (population 8,200) 72 km How many. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak tremor include Granjawave (population 49,300) located 82 km from the epicenter, Anse a Gallets (population 7,200) 84 km away, and Liujan (population 134,200 inhabitants)) for 97 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: April 6, 2021 05:22:05 UTC – Local time in the epicenter: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 1:22 a.m. (GMT-4) Size: 4.6 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 18.41 ° N / 73.55 ° W (Ansavo, Département de Nippes, Haiti) Nearby towns and cities: 16 km (10 mi) north of Saint-Louis-de-Sud (population: 1,530) -> See nearby earthquakes! 22 km (14 miles) NW of Aquien (pop: 5,250) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 49 km (30 mi) west of Miraguan (Niépce) (Population: 89,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 72 km (45 mi) east of Les Anglet (County de Sud) (pop: 8,250) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 72 km (45 miles) west of Tegouave (W: 117,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 82 km (51 mi) WEST GRANJUAV (WEST) (pop): 49300) -> See nearby earthquakes 86 km (54 mi) southwest of Anse à Galets (Anse-à-Galets, Ouest) (population: 7,180) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 97 km (60 mi) west of Léogâne (Ouest) (Population: 134,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 122 km (76 mi) west of Carrefour (West) (Population: 442,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 mi) west of Port Ouest Prince (Quest) (Pop: 1,234,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Its at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: rocky clouds 21.8 ° C (71 ° F), humidity: 79%, winds: 3 m / s (5 knots) from NE Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated outgoing energy : 5 x 1011 joules (139 MWh, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource 4.610 kmHAITI REGIONEMSC4.610 km12 Km SE of Baradères, Haiti USGS 4.510 kmHaiti RegionGFZ User reports on this earthquake (8)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Lee Kai (8.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds: It was 1:22 am when I suddenly felt the house shivering like a bed, and I also heard the sounds of things in the dining room. | One user found this interesting.

Les Cayes, Haiti (32.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / difficult to describe complex movement / 2-5 seconds: Felt a slight vibration for a few seconds. Certainly enough to be surprised One user found this interesting.

12.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] Mild vibration (MMI V) / single head projection / 2-5 sec

Les Cayes-Departement sud (Haïti) / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

Lee Kays / Lite shake (MMI IV)

Kais / Light vibrate (MMI IV) / Rattle, vibrate

Les Cayes Haïti / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Lateral) swinging / 2-5 s

Barriers / Light vibrates (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

