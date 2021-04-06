Uncategorized
a new set of tools helps older adults maintain good mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Living with Time Toolkit contains illustrated posters with key messages for older adults on how to maintain well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, while supporting those around them. Thanks to their unique design, the posters require minimal reading skills, are culturally diverse, and aim to involve older adults in conversations and activities, rather than simply sharing information. The handbook also includes instructions for mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) leaders on how to conduct guided interviews with older adults using these posters. Posters and guide instructions are designed in such a way that each of them can be used alone or in combination, as a complete tool.
The “Living with Time” handbook is truly unique. For the first time, the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Reference Group (MHPSS) of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (MASPS) is in emergency settings (RIBI MHPSS RG), in unique collaboration with professionals from a variety of disciplines, including dementia, MHPSS in humanitarian settings, and aging and disability, has developed a resource specifically focused on the needs of older adults.
A total of 199 seniors between the ages of 60 and 90, from 51 countries, were involved in the development of the handbook. Through a network of state-level MHPSS technical working groups, the posters were tested with older adults from different countries, income groups and contexts, including humanitarian settings.
To cry
All posters are at the end of the manual. This allows you to download high-resolution posters for printing connection. Please note that posters are best printed on A3 paper (minimum A4 size) or displayed on large screens (not mobile phones or tablets).
Posters and messages build on existing IASC guidelines for older adults (see IASC Interim Information Note on Mental Health and Psychosocial Aspects of the COVID-19 Outbreak, i IASC Guidelines on Operational Considerations for Multisectoral Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Programs during the COVID-19 Pandemic.)
Related content
To cry
Leader’s notes
Mental Health & COVID-19
Aging
Dementia
iSupport
Be [email protected] Be the Mobile Handbook on how to apply mDementia
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Thanks WHO For Help!
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]