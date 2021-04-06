How Fox News became the reign of the GOP





Former Republican House spokesman John Boehner’s attempt to adapt from his new memory has a fascinating anecdote that shows why he went to the Fox News conspiracies after Barack Obama was elected. In this latest episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza of CNN explains that the tightness of Fox News in the GOP has fundamentally transformed Republican politics. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Panic Rooms, Birth Records and GOP Paranoia Birth

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/04/02/john-boehner-book-memoir-excerpt-478506

Roger Ailes, who built a Fox News power plant, died at the age of 77

https://money.cnn.com/2017/05/18/media/roger-ailes-dies/index.html

Trump’s best friend in Congress wants sessions for Mueller

https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/04/03/matt-gaetz-trump-sessions-mueller-recuse-217764/

About me: I was named the “best outfit” in 7th grade. This, along with being the editor of CNN and the author of the daily “Point” newsletter, is one of my proudest accomplishments. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Paul Dwyer The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Michelle Cho Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #FoxNews.



source