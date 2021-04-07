Ethiopia: Hunger “used as a weapon of war” in the Tigray conflict





With the entry into the fifth month of the Ethiopian war, millions of displaced people in the northern Tigray region are now facing a new crisis: hunger. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Violence has disrupted the main food supply routes and destroyed farms. Many have lost income and prices have risen in exchange for the little food they still have to buy. Pressure is mounting on the country’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister to provide aid for famine. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source