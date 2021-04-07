AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine: What do we know about the risks? – BBC Newsnight





The trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine against children has ceased to be given to the owners while a UK drug regulator is investigating its possible link to rare adult blood clots.

Professor Andrew Pollard of Oxford University told the BBC there were no security concerns at the trial, but local scientists were waiting for more information. About 300 volunteers signed up. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should be invited to receive his coup. More than 31.6 million people in the UK have received the first dose of vaccine and a total of 5.4 million people have received the second dose. Two vaccines – developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNtech – are being used in the UK, while the third, Modern, has been approved.

