Hunter Biden: US President’s son opens up about addiction and family life – BBC News





Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has reported the trauma he said led him to the fight against drug and alcohol addiction. His mother died in a car accident in 1972 and his brother, Beau Biden, died five years ago after being diagnosed with glioblastoma (brain cancer). Speaking to the BBC, Hunter Biden said Beau’s death had taken him to “a really dark and gloomy place”, but that his father had “saved” him so many times. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source