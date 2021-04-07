AstraZeneca awaits review of adult blood clots for testing against childhood vaccine – BBC News





The trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in children has been suspended while scientists are investigating the possible link to adult blood clots. The University of Oxford has told the BBC that there are no security concerns with the trial, but local scientists were waiting for more information. A UK drug regulator is studying rare cases of reported thrombosis in adults who have been vaccinated. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on people to move forward with scheduled vaccinations and reduce the risk of a third wave of infection. Huw Edwards presents Ten at BBC News to medical editor Fergus Walsh.

