Uncategorized
The crippling crisis of crystal methamphetamine in Iraq
Iraqi authorities have been fighting from neighboring countries, especially Iran, to control the flow of very powerful drugs like methamphetamine and the country’s drug use is on the rise among young people. CNN’s Arwa Damon has interviewed Iraqis in the midst of a drug addiction crisis. CNN agreed to protect his identity, given the stigma that remains. #CNN #New.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]