The UK under-30s offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab – BBC News





Children under 30 in the UK should be offered an alternative Covid jab in front of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The advice comes after an investigation into cases of "very rare" blood clots in people who owned it. The EU drug regulator has said that unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine for Covid-19. People who have first owned Oxford-AZ should be offered a second dose. "The balance of known benefits and risks is still very good for most people," said Dr. June Raine, director general of the MHRA.

