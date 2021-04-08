AstraZeneca vaccine: what impact will the policy change have? – BBC Newsnight





An alternative vaccine should be offered to people under the age of 30 in the UK for AstraZeneca jab for evidence linking it to rare blood clots. But what impact will policy change have? And can the spread of vaccines suffer? Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The recommendation was reviewed by drug regulators in the UK after 79 people had rare blood clots at the end of March after being vaccinated – 19 of whom died. The regulator said this is not evidence that the owner caused the clots. But he said the bond was getting stronger. News Cohen Health Correspondent Deb Cohen reported. MORE: https://bbc.in/2Rh5QBx

#Coronavirus #BBC #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source