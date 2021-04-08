Brazil has set a new record for Covid’s death – BBC News





Brazil has recorded more than 4,000 Covid-related deaths for the first time in 24 hours as a more contagious variant exacerbates cases. Hospitals are overcrowded, people are dying while waiting for treatment in some cities, and the health care system is on the verge of collapse in several places. The death toll in the country is now nearly 337,000, second only to the US. But President Jair Bolsonaro continues to oppose blockade measures to prevent the demonstration. He says the damage to the economy would be worse than the effects of the virus itself, and he has tried to reverse some of the restrictions imposed by local authorities in the courts.

