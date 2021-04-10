Prince Philip died at the age of 99





He has been with the Queen for seven decades, while Prince Philip has been there for almost as long as we all remember him. Notable is the oldest man in the British royal family and the man who had the longest service in history. And yet his life began in a very contemporary way: a small refugee from his native country, taken by boat across the Mediterranean. He was also the man who modernized the monarchy, encouraging interaction with ordinary people – a view taken by his grandchildren. But in all those years, anyone who heard him said that his main mission was to help the Queen. And it was mutual trust. Elizabeth has said that Philip is “strength and stay,” and that he and the country itself owe him a debt that he would never or “never know” ask for. Jon Snow now looks at the life and time of Philip Mountbatten. ——- Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source