Open Source: Has Ashland County Had an Earthquake Before? | Open source

ASHLAND – Yes, Ashland County has been hit by earthquakes, but no major earthquakes have been seen in recent years.

Ashland Source’s Waylon O’Donnell recently investigated the history of local earthquakes, after a reader used our open source platform to ask, “Has Ashland been hit by an earthquake?”

The last earthquake felt in Ashland County was a 3.0-magnitude event that hit Lodi more than nine years ago, according to an online tool called Earthquake Track, which was recommended by a professor at the University of Ashland. It can be felt near a mile east of Ashland County Airport near 553 County Road.

The earthquake occurred in Lodi at 11:35 am on Sunday 5 June 2011.

Earthquake Track said that 90 people reported feeling the earthquake. An earthquake of this magnitude may be felt significantly indoors, especially those who live on the upper floors of buildings, but they are often not recognized as earthquakes.

The online tool did not report any earthquake that specifically occurred in Ashland County. However, more than 22 years ago, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck New London, which is located north of Ashland County in County Huron.

The New London earthquake measured 2.7 magnitude and occurred at 9:55 pm Tuesday 24 November 1998. It was reviewed by a seismologist, but no reports have been recorded by the public, according to Earthquake Track.

Earthquakes are natural disasters that affect certain regions of the world more frequently than others. The locations of these hot spots are determined based on the position of the Earth’s tectonic plates. As the tectonic plates move and their edges rub against each other, pressure is released, which leads to seismic activity.

According to NASA seismologist Mark Banning, earthquakes in Ohio occur more frequently than Mars, but not as often.

For example, California is located on the boundary between the North American Plate and the Pacific Plate, which is why earthquakes in California are more common than in Ohio.

However, Ohio faced its fair share of seismic events. Earthquake Track reports indicate that the most recent was a magnitude 4.0 earthquake near Eastlake, Ohio about a year ago. The Eastlake earthquake can be felt as far as Orange Township in Delaware County.

Mark Banning, a seismologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Lacnada Flintridge, California, says that although states like Ohio do not reside near tectonic boundaries, seismic events are still occurring.

Ohio and Indiana sit in the middle of the board. They get very few earthquakes. It is not zero, Banning said, as there are weak areas in the middle of the plates where events occur. These events can occur far from platelet boundaries, but are rare and difficult to predict.

Due to the scarcity of seismic activity in these regions, the Earth is not as fragmented as it is in regions near plate boundaries. Therefore, an earthquake with similar strength will be felt more widely near the east coast than on the west coast.

Although tremors are a popular field of study for seismologists on Earth, Banning spends his days researching seismic activity on Mars.

“We have a seismometer working on Mars at the moment,” Banning said.

He is a project scientist for the InSight Mission, which landed in 2018.

“Over the course of two and a half months, we damped the seismometer very carefully, flattened it and covered it with a windshield, and it’s working on Mars and sending data ever since.”

Other earthquakes have long been of interest to NASA scientists. The Apollo missions placed nuclear-powered seismometers on the moon and measured lunar seismic activity until 1977.

However, plate tectonics are unique to Earth. Other rocky planets such as Venus, Mars, and Mercury have motion under their mantle due to convection, which occurs when the deeper parts of the planets become hot and expand.

Banning said, “There is no evidence of plate tectonics on Mars. We have evidence of both lunar earthquakes and Mars earthquakes.”

“We know it’s happening. It’s just a different momentum. Instead of focusing all of the movement on the edges of the plates, we have less activity because we’re only seeing the long-term cooling effect of the planet,” he said.

He noted that there is also evidence of volcanic eruptions on Mars throughout its history.

According to Panning, seismology is the best way to observe the planet’s complex interior. He said that the largest earthquakes on Mars are likely related to whatever force pushes the volcanoes on the planet.

However, seismic activity on Mars is much rarer than on Earth. In fact, Banning emphasized that earthquakes occur more frequently in Ohio than on Mars, but not as often.

“I have plots that show the number of earthquakes in the eastern United States versus the number of earthquakes on Mars. They happen more in the inner plate regions on Earth, but not by a huge amount,” Banning said.

“Of course, there are a lot of events that happen along plate boundaries on Earth, so if you sum up the total number of earthquakes on Earth and compare it to the total number of earthquakes on Mars, there is a big difference.”

Even so, Ohioans shouldn’t rush to their insurance agency to buy earthquake coverage anytime soon. According to Panning, individuals who live in Ohio should only consider investing in earthquake insurance if it is offered at an affordable price.

Banning said, “(Earthquakes) are very unlikely, so your risk is very low in Ohio in terms of losing value to your home due to earthquakes. You wouldn’t want to take out earthquake insurance unless that was the case, very, very cheap.”

