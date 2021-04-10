Indonesia earthquake kills 8 in Java and shakes Bali. There is no risk of tsunami





MALANG, Indonesia – A powerful earthquake killed at least eight people, injured 23 others, and damaged more than 300 buildings on the main island of Java in Indonesia, and was also felt in the tourist hotspot of Bali, officials said Saturday. No tsunami warnings have been published.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake occurred off the island’s southern coast at 2:00 pm local time (0700 GMT). Its epicenter was 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the town of Sumberpucung in the Malang region of East Java province, at a depth of 82 kilometers (51 miles).

Rahmat Triono, head of the Indonesia Seismic and Tsunami Center, said in a statement that the undersea earthquake does not have the ability to cause a tsunami. However, people are urged to stay away from slopes of soil or rocks that could cause landslides.

This is the second deadly disaster to hit Indonesia this week, after Tropical Cyclone Seroga caused torrential rains on Sunday that killed at least 174 people and left 48 missing. Some of the victims were buried in either mudslides or solid lava from a volcanic eruption in November, while others were washed away by flash floods. Thousands of homes have been damaged.

A spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Raditya Jati, said Saturday’s earthquake caused rocks to fall to kill a woman on a motorbike and seriously injure her husband in Lumajang, East Java.

He said that dozens of homes were damaged across the area and that rescuers had pulled two bodies from under the rubble in the village of Kale Uling. It was also confirmed that two people were killed in an area on the border with Lumajang and Malang regions, while one person was found dead under the rubble in Malang.

Television reports showed that people were running in panic from shopping malls and buildings in several cities in East Java province.

The Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency has released videos and photos of the damaged homes and buildings, including the roof of a hospital in Blitar, a city bordering Malang. The authorities were still gathering information about the full extent of the losses and damages in the affected areas.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific basin.

In January, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500 people, while more than 92,000 people were displaced, after striking the Mamuju and Majin districts of West Sulawesi province.

____

Associated Press writer Ninik Carmini in Jakarta, Indonesia contributed to this report.

Agus Basuki, The Associated Press

