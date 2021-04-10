The United Kingdom pays tribute to Prince Philip over plans for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral





The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place a week later today at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle – where he will be transported in a specially modified Land Rover where he designed his coffin.

Only thirty guests will attend, including the Duke of Sussex, but not Meghan, as doctors have not given her permission to fly. The palace said it hoped the coming days would be an opportunity to celebrate the duke's "outstanding life" by greeting people at home in the safest way possible.



