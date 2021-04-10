From the Duke of Edinburgh’s award to the Accrington Camera Club: Prince Philip’s enduring legacy





The Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme remains one of the Duke's most enduring legacies. Local participants – mostly school children – take part in outdoor expeditions, learn new practical skills and volunteer in their communities.

Since its inception in 1956, the scheme has garnered more than three million participants in the UK. By March 2020, a quarter of 14-year-olds in the UK had won the Duke of Edinburgh's Bronze Award. Globally, more than one million young people in more than 130 countries participate in its programs. But it's not just the DofE scheme. The Accrington Camera Club, in 1977, wrote him a letter specifying when they wanted financial support to mark the Silver Jubilee. To their surprise, a van came out of Buckingham Palace with some photos of the Duke. We are joined by Hannah Cockroft, a Paralympic wheelchair sprinter, who is credited with participating in the scheme with her subsequent success in life.



