Tsunami preparedness in the foreground via Greater Victoria – Victoria News





Just over 320 years ago, on January 26, 1700, many coastal areas of Vancouver Island experienced a major tsunami following a major earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone. The event was captured on indigenous oral histories and has been measured and dated as far away as Japan.

More recently, in January 2018, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Alaska triggered an early-morning tsunami warning for the Greater Victoria region. While the warning was eventually canceled, it gave local emergency personnel a chance to practice emergency response plans with evacuated residents in some low-lying areas such as Lake Eskimalt. April 11-17 marks British Columbia’s tsunami preparedness week for emergency management.

A tsunami is a series of long waves created by a sudden shift in water caused by an event such as an earthquake. The speed at which a tsunami travels depends on the depth of the water. In the depths of the ocean, a tsunami is hardly noticeable but can travel at speeds of up to 800 km / h. The closer to shore, the higher the waves and the more they begin to slow down to speeds of 30 to 50 km / h.

“The Tsunami Preparation Week provides a great opportunity for Saanich residents to develop or update their emergency plan,” said Frank MacDonald, deputy chief of fire at Saanich. “The primary tsunami hazard in our region is from the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake, and the strong vibration from this event is nature’s warning to move to higher ground or inland, four meters vertically from the high tide line.”

In 2013, the Regional Capital District (CRD) performed the tsunami modeling, but it was based on an almost worst-case scenario, explains Tanya Patterson, Victoria’s Emergency Program Coordinator. Teams are updating their modeling to include fewer threats, such as the 2018 earthquake that was found to be a minimal risk to Greater Victoria.

In the event of a magnitude 9 earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone, the CRD expects a tsunami to reach Port Renfrew in approximately 35 minutes with a wave height of 11.5 feet (3.5 meters), followed by Port Soek within 60 minutes with waves of over eight feet (2.5 meters) and the ports of Esquimalt and Victoria in 76 minutes with waves each of about nine feet (2.7 meters) and eight feet (2.5 meters). It would then reach Cadborough Bay in 90 minutes and Sydney in 110 minutes, and both are expected to see waves of up to 6.6 feet (2 meters).

The CRD considers four meters – 13 feet – above sea level a safe distance.

Different regions also provide alert systems for residents to sign up for. Colwood, Langford, View Royal, and Highlands teamed up on a system called Westshore Alert. CRD and Township of Esquimalt also offer alert systems for residents. The Saanich Peninsula recently re-launched an alert app to include Sidney, North Saanich, and Central Saanich.

Saanich is among the communities participating in British Columbia Tsunami Preparedness Week for emergency management by encouraging residents to develop personal emergency preparedness plans. The district is hosting a virtual online presentation for residents on April 27 at 7 PM, register by email [email protected] or call 250-475-7140. Learn more about tsunami preparedness and the Saanich Emergency Program at Saanich.ca/prepare.

Some of the information in this article has been pulled from a special eight-part series by Black Press Media about emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria. You can find the full article here and the entire series here. You can also find Black Press Media’s Emergency Preparedness Guide online here.

