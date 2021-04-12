With another drought, the county faces new costs and fire risks – the Santa Cruz Sentinel





What is this – biblical plague?

Not just the COVID-19 pandemic, which is showing many signs of abating in Santa Cruz County and most of California.

No, we mean other signs that may be construed as heralds of the impending apocalypse. Prolonged dryness. Fires.

In fact, these last three may not be humans of the end of the world, but they have become part of our “normal” existence.

In earthquakes, a 4.0-magnitude tremor followed quickly by a 3.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the Los Angeles area last week. Then, on Wednesday, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook western Fresno.

Taken on its own, no major concern. We get “minor” earthquakes all the time. But we all know that with pressures building up on the many fault lines that intersect California, a much larger earthquake is likely sooner rather than later. Hopefully it won’t happen here even though the 1989 6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake has become more and more a distant memory.

But the same concern, or more pressing, is drought – our province and state see another year of rare rain, the driest rainy season in seven years.

The discussion about mandatory conservation procedures for Santa Cruz Water Management clients has begun. The Santa Cruz Water Commission last week voted on the city council’s recommendation to enact the first phase of the water emergency plan and residents should be prepared for a potential department to reduce water use by 10%.

The Santa Cruz Water Agency is already facing supply and infrastructure challenges, and our region continues to depend unhealthily on surface water and on one main reservoir, in Loch Lomond. , Is that if water is rationed, less revenue comes to water departments, which often leads to higher rates.

This wouldn’t be good news for people who struggle to pay their bills. The Sentinel reported Friday that nearly 12,000 PG&E customers in Santa Cruz County have been behind on their utility bills due to the pandemic. The deficit was more than $ 5 million, according to PG&E. A ban on closing facilities due to financial issues related to the pandemic was imposed in March 2020 but is set to end on June 30.

The lack of rain means the fire season has already begun, and for residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains, it means excessive vigilance about wildfires.

Earlier this month, Cal Fire crews responded to a small prairie fire that was burning in the CZU Lightning Complex’s burning scar area.

The CZU Lightning Complex fire last August was the largest fire in Santa Cruz County history, and it cost more than $ 68 million to fight.

Cal Fire officials have since said that they did not have enough firefighters to adequately fight the CZU compound fire – and there remains a significant fire risk across this county, risks exacerbated by drought conditions this year.

We are therefore cautiously optimistic that state agencies will be better prepared this season in case, or when, more devastating fires break out.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced Thursday a legislative deal to spend an additional $ 536 million on immediate fire prevention measures.

The additional funding represents about half of the $ 1 billion the governor has proposed to tackle forest fires – and includes $ 280 million for projects to improve forest health and $ 30 million to make communities and homes more fire-resistant. About $ 200 million will be earmarked for reducing fuel outages in the state’s forests, even though the state only controls about 3% of California’s 33 million acres of forest. Most of our forests are under the control of the federal government, which, when former President Donald Trump was in office, was very critical of the state’s ability to manage forests for potential wildfires.

Let’s hope we have cut the corner on cooperation, because the coming months will be tough and we simply cannot be overly prepared.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos